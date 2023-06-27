Rayados de Monterrey wants to continue being that leading team as it is every semester. The team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich has already forgotten the failure of the previous tournament, so now they will leave everything on the pitch to be able to win the long-awaited title.
Now, those with long royal pants continue to analyze what will be their possible signings for the tournament that is just days away from starting, and in the last few hours there has been much talk about the possible return of an old man known to the northern fans.
According to media information RG La Deportivathe Mexican goalkeeper Jonathan Orozo He has offered to finish his football career in the team that gave him great joy.
More information on transfers in Liga MX:
“They say that Jonathan Orozco has already offered himself to Monterrey, and for a very attractive amount for the club. Jonathan Orozco is free. I don’t know if he marked them, but what is a fact is that he wants to return to Monterrey to close his career with Rayados. He is willing to give in amount and conditions to close with Monterrey”they detailed in the RG La Deportiva program.
Likewise, the idea is not unreasonable, since they highlighted that the Monterrey team has been characterized by having experienced elements as second goalkeepers. However, it would not be an easy task, since the substitute for today’s starter Esteban Andrada is Luis Cárdenas who has done things well when he has been active.
Undoubtedly, an interesting proposal, but one that has not yet come to fruition and that for the moment may also seem distant. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#home #details #return #Jonathan #Orozco #Rayados
Leave a Reply