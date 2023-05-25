The Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez is not going through a good moment in his career. He has left the last two clubs in which he has been abruptly, without consolidating and without showing the level that led him to be considered as one of the best players in the world.

I played the entire League with Zidane, the semifinals of the Champions League, I just didn’t play the final, but I always played with him and the press sold it as not wanting to get involved

James Rodriguez, who will be 32 years old next June 12, he continues to dream of playing again with the Colombian National Team, but it is still not known what his next club will be after terminating his contract with the Olympiacos from Greece.

In an interview with the RCN channel, the Colombian idol commented on his relationships with some technicians who have directed him, including Rafa Benitez, Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti.

In fact, with the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, James lived one of the most successful periods of his career when he played for Real Madrid. “I played the entire League with Zidane, the Champions League semifinals, I just didn’t play the final, but I always played with him and the press sold it as not wanting to get involved,” he said.

He also praised the work of Carlo Ancelotti. Regarding the Italian, he stated that “There are coaches who are not tactical geniuses, but they have group management. They know how to talk to you, they know how to reach you, they are like a father to you and you value that more than anything else”.

However, The Colombian midfielder narrated one of the difficult moments of his career with Rafa Benítezwhen precisely the Spaniard replaced Ancelotti on the Everton bench, a club that fought in that season (2020-2021) for a place at Champions League and now it is about to drop to the English second division.

“When he arrived at Everton the first day he told me go away. You are 30 years old and I want young people, who have energy’ and I had a spectacular year with Everton, so I wasn’t going to start fighting with him,” James said.

After that decision, James ended up in Al-Rayyan, in Qatari football, a club from which he left to sign with Olympiacos, from Greece, a team with which his contract ended.

“I don’t regret what I’ve done”James said of his departure from the Greek club. The Colombian announced that his future is in Europe and that he can give more.

