On the afternoon of this Friday, June 2, the federal deputy of the PAN, Gabriel Quadri, was “run” from the street with shouts of “burglar”, “racist” and “nobody loves you”.

Presumably, the National Action deputy tried to set up a “citizens’ table” in the Coyoacán mayor’s office, in Mexico City, but found that the citizens did not want him there.

In the recording, people are heard yelling “out, out, out!” in front of the table set up by the panista, who only limited himself to greeting those present before leaving silently.

“I will sue them,” he published on his Twitter account after receiving the citizen’s rejection.

However, he went further and assured that the people present there were “provocateurs brought by Morena”, although he did not present any evidence of his accusations.

For him, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was responsible for being yelled at in the street, “it is the result of the violence exerted by López in his morning circus. He is responsible.”

But in his same publication, a Twitter user responded by assuring him that “that happens when you leave this echo chamber that is Twitter and you run into people you not only don’t even know but openly despise. You get what you give.” Leonel Soto said.