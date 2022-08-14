Russian youth prefers to master professions from the creative industries. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, this year, related areas accounted for a third of applications from applicants. Is the labor market threatened by an overabundance of young specialists with fashionable specialties and will the professions of engineers or agronomists become prestigious in the near future – in the material of Izvestia.

Creativity comes first

Young Russians are betting on creativity. “In the 2022 admission campaign, a third of the total number of applications submitted fell on areas related to the creative industries. As of the beginning of August, 2,103,021 applications were received in these areas. This is 32,240 more than a year earlier.” — reported at the Ministry of Education and Science.

The department noted the special popularity of IT-specialties. In total, applicants submitted 1,045,202 applications in areas of information technology related to the creative industries. The next most popular areas are Education and Pedagogical Sciences (655,498 applications), Mass Media and Library Science (209,522), and Fine and Applied Arts (61,727).

— Creative industries (creative industry, creative economy, knowledge economy) – a sector of the economy associated with intellectual activity, developing mainly on ideas and technologies – explained the head of the press service of hh.ru Alexander Dzhabarov.

According to the expert, in particular, we are talking about research activities related to IT, consumer goods, new devices, etc., design, television and online media, as well as music, fashion, architecture, software development .

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexey Danichev

fashion sentence

At all times, the parents of applicants were worried about whether the children chose the right future profession. For example, how mature can be called the desire to get a fashionable specialty, because over time, an overabundance of such specialists can form in the labor market. Career coach Elena Agafonova does not exclude that the pursuit of a prestigious and relevant profession can play a cruel joke on young people.

— What is in the top today may not be in demand tomorrow. At different times, legal, accounting, and economic trends were in vogue. The market turned out to be oversaturated with specialists, the level of competition went through the roof. Just yesterday, many were eager to become bloggers. But the situation changed overnight, and only a few remained afloat. It is important to rely primarily on your strengths and sincere interest – Agafonova comments.

Applicants in the creative industries have no reason to worry that later their diplomas will gather dust in the closet. The head of the youth direction hh.ru Irina Svyatitskaya emphasizes that The need for IT specialists and representatives of creative professions is constantly growing and has outpaced the labor market in recent years. The exception was April 2022, when the usual course of things changed dramatically.

– Then the number of vacancies, in the title of which there were such terms as Data Science, Data Analyst, Machine Learning, Big Data, sharply decreased. But already in June the situation changed, the demand for highly qualified IT specialists began to recover,” says Irina Svyatitskaya.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Pavel Lisitsyn

Alexander Veterkov, Deputy General Director of Rabota.ru, also does not yet advise to be afraid of an overabundance of personnel in this area. In his opinion, this, of course, will be, but not in the next five years. However, those who are just entering adulthood today should strive to be competitive from the very beginning.

— Already now in IT, in order to be in demand, it is advisable to start gaining real work experience as early as possible while still studying, for example, through internships or part-time work. The number of juniors (specialists in starting positions – Ed.) on the market is large, but specialists with experience are still in demand Veterkov warns.

Make way for the young

The fact that young people should keep their finger on the pulse is evidenced by statistics. According to Irina Svyatitskaya, in the first half of 2022, more than 136,000 vacancies and 851,000 resumes were available daily on hh.ru. Among all the proposals submitted, the share of vacancies for young people was 16%, and the competition for young professionals in employment, as in 2021, amounted to seven people per place. The expert notes that compared to the previous year, in the first half of this year, the demand for young professionals in Russia as a whole increased by 72%, while the total labor market grew slightly less – by 64%. The largest increase in vacancies for young people was observed in the Far East (+148%) and Siberian (+127%) federal districts.

— According to the results of the first half of 2022, Sales, Customer Service (41%) and Retail (40%) traditionally lead in the distribution of vacancies suitable for young specialists in professional fields, in which almost every vacancy is designed for candidates without experience . The most difficult thing for new labor market participants to find a job in the areas of “Safety” (0.2%), “Medicine, Pharmaceuticals” (0.2%), as well as “Information Technology” (0.3%), Svyatitskaya says.

Photo: TASS/Mikhail Metzel

According to the resource, the highest salary at the start of a career awaits software developers. Moscow companies are ready to offer up to 85,000 rubles a month to beginners in this field. The second place in the rating of starting salaries for marketers is 80 thousand rubles. The top 3 also includes lawyers, their starting salary is 63 thousand rubles.

– The most modest salary is for young professionals working in the field of transport logistics (39 thousand rubles), retail staff (44 thousand rubles) and accountants (46 thousand rubles), warns Irina Svyatitskaya.

As for the creative industries, not only IT, but also professionals working in other areas can claim a high level of wages. For example, those who chose research, strategic planning, database administration, research and development.

Harsh agricultural industry

However, the light has not converged on IT-specialists, despite the fact that for several years they have been one of the most sought-after in the labor market and are not going to give up their positions. The socio-economic situation is such that it is time to pay attention to areas that may be far from creativity, but, as they say, eternal.

Alexander Veterkov emphasizes that now there is also a need for specialists in the field of production and agro-industry, where they are looking for narrow-profile workers like livestock specialists, as well as marketers and IT specialists. Many companies are happy to take graduates with no work experience. In the agricultural industry, 16% of vacancies from the total number are open for beginners.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexander Kondratyuk

According to Rabota.ru, today there are many vacancies for young people in the construction and real estate industries. It accounts for 32% of the total number of vacancies for students. And in the field of education, there is traditionally a demand for school teachers and educators. The media are looking for editors, publishing specialists.

For those who, for various reasons, do not want to choose fashionable professions, but want to earn good money, you can pay attention to the field of transport and logistics, as well as the agro-industrial industry.

“According to our data, they are ready to pay up to 102 thousand rubles to novice specialists in the transport and logistics industry, up to 100 thousand rubles in the agricultural industry, and 90 thousand rubles in construction and real estate,” says Alexander Veterkov.

The competitive level of salaries of agronomists and engineers is not so high yet.

hh.ru noted that right now there are 83 vacancies for the position of an agronomist in the professional field “beginning of a career”, but the salary will be 40 – 60 thousand rubles. A position “ production engineer » has 145 vacancies for beginners. Young specialists can be offered from 45,000 to 85,000 rubles.