Daniela Spalla will debut with a wonderful concert in the prestigious National Auditorium of Mexico City the next February 8, 2024 from 8:30 p.m.in what will be a milestone in his musical career.

After quickly selling out the tickets for his concert at the Metropolitan Theater on September 28 2023 and her successful presentation at the Vive Latino 2023 festival, the talented Argentine singer-songwriter based in Mexico wants to meet her Mexican fans again in one of the most emblematic stages of the country’s capital.

This year has been truly remarkable for Daniela Spalla. His recent single “Calle cul de sac” He has conquered the hearts of his loyal fans and has become one of the favorites in his repertoire. This song showcases his ability to create catchy melodies and emotional lyrics that resonate deeply with his audience.

Who is Daniela Spalla?

Born on August 23, 1984 in the city of Córdoba, Argentina, Daniela Spalla is a multifaceted artist which has stood out as singer, songwriter and instrumentalist with large-scale events for their audiences.

Although originally from Argentina, she has found an artistic home in Mexico, where she has cultivated a strong fan base. Her talent and dedication led her to be nominated for a Latin GRAMMY for Best New Artista recognition of his remarkable career.

In 2014, Daniela released her first full-length album titled “Now They’re Coming for Us.” This work He took her to various countriessuch as Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Colombia and Cuba, gaining followers and leaving an indelible mark in each of their concerts.

His music spans the pop genreand He has collaborated with renowned artists such as Leonel García, Kinky, César López and Ximena Sariñanafurther enriching his artistic versatility with hits like You get away from me, Flores, we were so good, go away once and for all.

Ticket cost

The wait to witness the impressive show by Daniela Spalla at the National Auditorium It’s about to end and the days fly by.

Tickets for his concert will be available at presale through Citibanamex starting June 19, and the following day they can be purchased at the box office of the venue or at www.ticketmaster.com.mx. He price ranges between 360 pesos and 1,920 pesos.

Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a unique and vibrant musical experience, where Daniela Spalla will take us on an emotional journey through her music.