In 2021, the situation finally began to normalize a bit due to the pandemic and we already had the opportunity to go to the cinema to enjoy some leisure time. This year that is about to end had very good films, but it seems that 2022 could surpass it with several of the projects that it will bring with it.

2022 will come with many long-awaited films so it was difficult to decide which of them are the ones that cause us the most emotion. However, the decision has already been made so here we share the five that will surely take our money. Do you think we have the same ones as you?

5.- The Flash inaugurates the list of most anticipated films of 2022

Now that the fans of Marvel they already had fun with their own multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is the turn of the followers of the universe of DC. The Flash It will arrive in 2022 with its own plot that seems to involve different and perhaps multidimensional timelines.

One of the reasons why it is one of our most anticipated films of 2022 is because it will present the union of two generations of Batman. The Bat Man from Michael keaton and that of Ben affleck They have already been confirmed for this adventure. What else can we expect from the film of the fastest hero in the world?

4.- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

With such a long title he better earn the right to have been on this list of the most anticipated films of 2022. Those who may have had enough of the multi-universal adventures of the arachnid hero may not be very happy. But the truth is that we can’t handle the excitement of this sequel.

Spider-Verse Across will work as a continuation of the tape Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which premiered in 2018. This time it looks like we will have new characters joining Miles Morales against a new threat. Who do you think is the great villain of this long-awaited 2022 film?

3.- Black Adam, The Rock stars in one of the most anticipated films of 2022

Black adam It has a particular distinction since it is not only one of the most anticipated films of 2022, but it is one of the longest-lived films of DC. Since 2007 the actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson I had been insisting on the creation of this film. All those years of effort will finally take shape in the next year.

From what little we have seen, it seems that Dwayne It will inject a lot of its characteristic energy into the character. Not to mention that in its cast there are several talented actors such as the former James bond, Pierce brosnan. Time will tell if all the effort was worth it when it opens on July 29.

2.- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The multiverse will continue to be one of the talking points in the cinema even if we are already in 2022. This time it will be the turn of Doctor Strange of facing interdimensional beasts and seemingly himself in his new solo adventure. Although you will not be so alone.

His inclusion in this list of most anticipated films of 2022 is due in large part to his union with the powerful Wanda Maximoff. Not to mention that it could become one of the most important films for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When it premieres on May 6, perhaps we will already have an idea of ​​the next threat that will stalk The Avengers.

1.- The Batman is our most anticipated movie of 2022

Many may agree and others both prefer to stay away from The batman due to your choice of Robert Pattinson What Bruce wayne. However, it is impossible to deny that the trailers for this most anticipated film of 2022 make it look like something that will be very worthwhile.

It will apparently be very dark in tone and will focus on the character’s detective gifts. In addition to the fact that the director has promised that it will also be a study of the psychology of Batman. Another of its points in favor is that it is the closest to being released on this list, as it will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Will it be able to outperform its past iterations?

