Is the season going well so far?

Yes. Trainer Kees van Wonderen and his Eagles will stay away from relegation worries for the time being and that is already a top achievement. Apart from goalkeeper Warner Hahn and captain Bas Kuipers, there was not a single player with experience at the highest level for this season. With unknown faces such as the German Gerrit Nauber and the Spaniard Iñigo Córdoba and a close-knit collective, the harvest was considerable. At Ajax, the first point in club history was taken (0-0), at Vitesse and FC Utrecht four bonus points. Enforcement is up for grabs with the 21 points achieved, although the announced departure of Van Wonderen is a line through the bill.



Will it be an exciting transfer period in Deventer?

Not really. Or it must be the interest of several clubs for Luuk Brouwers. But Go Ahead Eagles has already indicated that a sale during the winter break is out of the question. The Deventer club has already hooked the Greek defender Aventis Aventisian (from PAOK) in and continues to rely for the most part on the existing selection. The lack of scoring ability – the three strikers Cardona, Lidberg and Mulenga have only scored once together – is a source of concern, but must be addressed with a new attacking midfielder. The strikers now present get the confidence of Van Wonderen to shoot Go Ahead into safe harbor.

Which player should we watch out for in the second half of the season?

In the first half of the season, Iñigo Córdoba was the jewel in the Deventer chain, after the winter break his Spanish compatriot Marc Cardona must shine. The Osasuna mercenary has a past at Barcelona, ​​played Champions League alongside Messi, but has not yet fulfilled the promise at GA Eagles, partly due to a lingering groin injury. His qualities are undeniable, he has to show his added value from now on.

Prognosis final ranking:

Place 14.