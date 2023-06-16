Live wedding, bomb threat or Klaudia Giez, who has to lug around an oversized “K” for hours. “Germany’s Next Topmodel” finale traditionally offers a pearl tsunami for every TV annual review. The 2023 final also got off to a memorable start. Detlef D! Apparently Soost slipped under the ensemble of the Friedrichstadt Palast with a Worf mask from Star Trek and is dancing the intro for a new episode “Undercover Boss”. In principle, the highlight of the evening, because after all, the show was opened by a singing Heidi Klum. In order not to have to do without the most famous model family in Bergisch-Gladbach, ProSieben’s show act representative at least accommodated Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni in the opening dance orgy. Completely without context, but at least Leni’s dress, as a symbol for the basic feminist idea of ​​the GNTM philosophy of not stylizing young women as sex objects, is so short that Alice Schwarzer will probably soon publish an open letter against it.

When Heidi Klum finally intervened and rushed the finalists Selma, Somajia, Olivia, Vivien and Nicole through a moderately convincing question-answer presentation scenario at record speed, she brought the first star guest with her. At first glance: Bernd Stelter. However, Klum introduces him as a “pioneer of diversity”. So don’t stelter. It’s Jean Paul Gaultier. There isn’t much to say. Gaultier speaks bad English, Klum speaks bad French, both speak peculiar German. However, after 18 years of moderation experience, Klum knows all the tricks of live television and gives it to her backstage presenter in a flash. According to the official announcement, the candidate should be Cassy. But she either received the most blatant makeover of all time during the dress rehearsal or gave up a few minutes before the start of the broadcast. Apparently the latter. Anyway, Katherine asks the questions.

In the end, just do everything the other way round and then see

But that doesn’t remain the most surreal element of the initial phase. The first challenge for the five finalists consists of the so-called reverse walk. Everyone walks backwards down the runway. Klum then rates how good the walk looks when you play a video of it backwards and the models walk forward. Sounds complicated, but it is a normal procedure. Actually like the traffic light in the heating law: In the end, just do everything the other way around and then have a look. After this video evidence, the first decision is: Nicole flies. It’s also stupid if you can’t become Germany’s next top model because you’re too bad at walking backwards. In the 2024 final, the first candidate will probably be exmatriculated because she is not good at making liverwurst toast. Both are just as often part of everyday model life in real fashion life.

There isn’t much time to wonder about the runway concept, which is believed to have been designed by a delirious elementary school class. Immediately afterwards, ProSieben donates a living, audiovisual LSD trip that even Charlie Sheen could get high for three years: The designer/choreographer/total work of art/dental model Majnoon creates the next catwalk. The nice lady next to him, who you automatically mistake for his parole officer, is his mother. Heidi/Leni, the Majnoon family: probably mother-child day at ProSieben. It is initially unclear why Majnoon has his mother with him. Maybe to prevent rumors that he was the illegitimate child of Julian FM Stöckel and Mesut Özil.