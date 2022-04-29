DThirteen is not generally considered a lucky number. This also applies to GNTM. In week thirteen, Klum’s casting combo suffers a 20 percent shave. No, not another makeover – today more than just hair is left behind. Shortly before the catwalk diploma, Dean Heidi Klum forcibly exmatriculated two alumnae of the GNTM University for Attitude Talents. A 20 percent slump in just one week, that is otherwise only known from the ratings for “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”.

At the beginning of the Diversity Festival, the top ten, which was made up of top-class future “taff” presenters, of course had no idea of ​​the threat of double bloodletting. For the candidates who are still euphoric about their job, there are invitations to vacuum cleaner castings, but only for four hopeful job seekers: Juliana, Anita, Vivian and Lieselotte. 40 percent – or as Juliana says: alcohol level. The candidate with Brazilian roots always sounds a bit as if she had secretly drunk a hotel bar empty. That doesn’t help much for castings. Modeling is still about professionalism and not about alcohol. Even though Naomi Campbell has been trying to prove otherwise for years.

Naomi Campbell isn’t here, but a Dyson team is, who gives the four chosen ones a completely typical task from real model life: styling them yourself with a straightening iron and hair dryer and then presenting the look for 60 seconds using a one-taker. Everyday life in the real world of fashion. A one-taker (only for those who speak English at a similar level as Lieselotte) is not a wrestler, but a video that is shot in one go without pausing. Although wrestling would fit well into the GNTM cosmos: in wrestling, the fighters simulate that they could really be injured. At GNTM, Heidi Klum simulates that she could really moderate.

Arguments as convincing as Germany at the ESC

Lieselotte’s insider tip for hairstyles is identical to the philosophy that bats follow when they sleep: “Upside down and then done!” Anita, on the other hand, plans an alternative career as a comedienne in the event of early eviction and announces during the hairstyling: “I’m really worried”. Head-doing, hairstyling. You understand? Because: there’s hair on your head and… well, it doesn’t matter. Anyone who has to explain jokes should consider changing careers.



The candidates, as Anita can be seen here, have to prove their acting skills this week.

:



Image: ProSieben/Sven Doornkaat



Juliana is even more modest. It is obviously for hair care what Christian Drosten is for virology. In her capacity as a hair structure expert, she opens up to Team Dyson: “Styling damages hair”. Interesting tactic for a customer who sells styling products. You only have better chances of getting a job if you apply to the FAZ with the words “I would like to start here, but I can’t write”. On the other hand, it worked for me too. And since the 2021 candidate Romina told the potential dairy customer during the casting for a TV commercial last year that she does not eat dairy products, nothing has shocked me anymore when it comes to presentation sophistication. Arguments as beyond criticism as the performance of referees when Bayern Munich plays Borussia Dortmund. Anita tries it with euphoria: “I feel great”. Always a good idea to compare a hairstyle to a poodle. In the end, the job goes to Vivien, who wins the hearts of the hairdryer jury with “I want to show you how I feel about my hairdo”.





