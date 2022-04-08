Dhe evening in the BMI community “Germany’s Next Top Model” begins with a joyful announcement from afar. After all, model monarch Heidi I. is rarely on the set in person, and when she is, she waves around and flirts with the guest judge for the rest of the day. Well, nobility obliges, which is why Queen Klum probably has to host a state banquet somewhere at Kaulitz Castle. But maybe she just doesn’t want to spend five hours in makeup and then personally deliver the daily program in 40 seconds net broadcasting time.

Also this time there is only a video message. But don’t be so wild – because what Klum has to say can only cause hurricane-force jubilation from the catwalk trainees: “Why only one casting week when you can have two?”

Apparently a rhetorical question, because the catwalk fleet is already cheering before Heidi Klum can finish her most famous sentence: “A model without a job is not a model”. A trivial but true statement. And there are even prominent examples: Jogi Löw currently has no job, and he is not a model either.

What are the names of Heidi Klum’s breasts?

In previous seasons, Heidi Klum’s model carnival was about jobs for global brands such as Opel, AboutYou or Venus. This season, the candidates are fighting for engagements for fashion jewelry or hair shampoo brands. One of these companies, which is looking for its campaign luck in the GNTM novice squad, is called Invisibobble. And contrary to what one might think, this is not a start-up that has developed a technology with which German ex-tennis stars with financial problems can make themselves invisible. But a hair tie manufacturer.



Contestant Noella in styling

Image: ProSieben/Richard Huebner



The monarch gives the chosen ones an insider tip in advance: “Sometimes less is better”. To support this statement, she wears a nearly 11,000 euro couture costume on which a whole family of Easter bunnies in pastel colors has been smashed and two huge floppy ears are growing from Hans and Franz. In case you missed Klum’s private obscenity marathon through various tabloids: Hans and Franz are the names chosen by Klum himself – voluntarily and proudly – for her breasts.



Juliana as a housewife in a retro look at the cooking pot

Image: ProSieben/Richard Huebner



The castings finally start without any help from Klum’s décolleté. First, Vivien, Amaya, Luca and Sophie encounter hair ties and a lavishly stocked fresh fruit counter. So the accessories for this job are clear. This makes for interesting performance highlights. Vivien, for example, makes a phone call with a banana. Your fruit phone is not well received.







The customer duo only looks more depressed at Sophie. He had been advised last week not to necessarily live out his tendency to over-dramatize. After this casting fiasco, Sophie decided to cut back. The result is a Freddie Mercury move where she yelps and sings into a pineapple. What would have happened if she hadn’t held back? She could only have topped the pineapple playback if she had smashed the entire fruit stand with a roundhouse kick. Surprisingly, the customer chooses Luca.