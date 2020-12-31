Lijana Kaggwa from Kassel left GNTM early as a finalist. In the interview, the top model candidate talks about her year and her future plans.

* she experienced hatred on social media. The 24-year-old speaks very openly about her exit from the GNTM final and their future plans.

Kassel – Lijana Kaggwa (24) kassel attended the casting show at the beginning of the year “Germany’s Next Top Model” (GNTM) of Heidi Klum on Pro7 participated and dropped out in the final at my own request. Partly because you are in the social media a wave of hate* struck back. In the interview, Lijana Kaggwa talks about her year and not just because of it corona* didn’t go as she had imagined at the beginning.

What was the decisive moment for you this year?

The voluntary departure in the final of “Germany’s Next Top Model” (GNTM) was the best decision for me in retrospect. My life turned 180 degrees at that moment.

In what way?

I was there in February GNTM in Los Angeles and Jamaica, there was corona no topic yet. I am then out of the broadcast bubble to Germany in the middle of it pandemic come back. It was a bad time for me. On the one hand because of the uncertainty with regard to Corona, on the other hand because the Hate wave broke over me because of my negative portrayal on the show. I already knew in February that I was im final of GNTM because the season was already over at this point. At the beginning of the year I thought this was going to be my year. I thought that I considered the breakthrough Model and events, parties and red carpets would line up.

Voluntarily renounced the final: Lijana Kaggwa from Kassel, candidate in Heidi Klum’s “Germany’s Next Top Model” (GNTM) on Pro7. © Sven Doornkaat / Pro Sieben

GNTM candidate Lijana Kaggwa: “The voluntary departure in the final of was the best decision”

And then everything turned out differently.

Yes, nevertheless the voluntary departure was with GNTM the best. My position is very different now. For the first time, the media reported positively about me. I was more in focus than the winner. I am often approached about the show. But no longer under the motto, you are really the way you are portrayed on television, but I am told how strong you found it that I was final I left voluntarily.

Germany’s Next Topmodel Casting show Channel Pro7 Charisma since 2006 moderator Heidi Klum

What is your everyday life like now?

I got up Instagram focused. Modeling is hardly possible due to the corona. That’s why I’m now full-time Influencer.

This means?

I market myself as a public figure Instagram. I am my own boss. Most recently, with my campaign “love wins” (in English: love wins) versus Cyberbullying strong * made. I would like to convert the campaign into an association soon. The association should then not only focus on cyberbullying, but also be broader and, for example, also deal with animal and environmental protection.

How do you separate the influencer Lijana and her club?

Thats is quite easy. Of course the association will always be associated with me, but the work of the association will not be commercial or detailed on mine Instagram-Account, but on the account of the association and on its website.

Lijana Kaggwa from Kassel: After participating in GNTM, studying is currently not an option

Are you still studying?

No, I focus on my life as a Influencer. Studying at the same time would not be possible. I am very conscientious, when I do something, I do it right. I would be super dissatisfied with myself if I were to study half-heartedly and therefore had lower grades. But I could imagine finishing my teacher training course at some point and then maybe getting involved in school policy, because I believe that a lot is going wrong at the moment. But I wouldn’t want to work as a teacher.

What’s wrong

From my point of view, it makes no sense that certain subjects are compulsory up to upper school. I have learned so many things that are now of no use to me. But nobody taught me how to sign a lease or pay taxes.

Could you imagine moving away from Kassel?

kassel will always be my home. Maybe I could imagine moving away for a year or two to see something different. But I really appreciate having my family around me, who gave me a lot of support during the difficult time in spring. The nice thing about my job as Influencer is that I can do it from anywhere. If you as Model works, it looks different. (Kathrin Meyer) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

