Gnosia for PC is available on Steam. The price of this discussed and beloved visual novel is € 20.99. Supported languages ​​are English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese. Unfortunately, no Italian (there are very few visual novels with support for our language).

The first edition of Gnosia dates back to 2019, when it was launched on PS Vita in Japan. At the time, Sony’s portable console was already almost dead, even at home, but Gnosia made headlines for its characteristics and narrative qualities. Then came the Nintendo Switch version, which is now followed by the PC version, already judged very positively by buyers.

Gnosia tells the story of a spacecraft adrift that, as if that weren’t enough, has to deal with a lethal danger, known as, precisely, the Gnosia, an infiltrator in the crew that makes it impossible to define who is friend and who is enemy. The player will have to investigate to determine and locate the intruder. Basically he will have to deduce from the elements in his possession who the Gnosia might be and act accordingly. However this is only the surface, because there is much more underneath.

For those who want more information, we refer you to our review of Gnosia.