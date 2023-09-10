Publisher Playism and the Petit Depotto team have announced the upcoming arrival of Gnosia also on PlayStation and Xboxwith a new one release date for these platforms set for December 14, 2023 and also physical editions for Japan.
The particular adventure with elements from “social deduction” game it will therefore arrive shortly before the end of the year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, after having previously been released on PC and Nintendo Switch.
For the occasion, the developers have published a new presentation trailer dedicated to the new upcoming versions.
Gnosia is a very particular game, which has also achieved some success, especially on Nintendo Switch, presenting itself as a hybrid title characterized by a mix of features ranging from RPG to visual novel, but above all following the “investigative adventure”-style structure social deduction” which can be associated with the board game Lupus in Tabula, which also inspired the Among Us phenomenon.
The mystery of Gnosia
In Japan, Gnosia will also have aphysical edition for PS4 and PS5 complete with bonuses such as exclusive designs, an identification plate and alternative covers.
To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of Gnosia. The story of the game is set inside a spaceship adrift, in which a mysterious alien threat called “Gnosia” has spread, capable of camouflage and elusiveness.
The aim of the game is precisely discover the invader and try to eliminate him before he can do the same to all the crew members. The style which is somewhat reminiscent of visual novels leverages excellent narration and the particular aesthetic characterizes this title in a peculiar way.
