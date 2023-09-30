The desktop environment GNOME it is a fundamental part of the Linux operating system ecosystem. Known for its intuitive user interface and advanced features, GNOME has gained considerable popularity among Linux users. This article will explore the history, features, and importance of this desktop interface in the Linux environment.

What is GNOME?

GNOME is an open source desktop environment designed to provide an intuitive and modern user interface for Linux-based operating systems; it is founded on principles of usability, accessibility and customization, and offers users a complete platform for interacting with their computer.

To put it simply, it is the most common desktop used on Linux-based operating systems.

How was it born and why?

The project was born in 1997, with the aim of creating a free and open source desktop environment for Linux and at the time of its birth, many desktop environments were rudimentary or not very suitable for daily use, it is no coincidence that it was created to bridge this gap and provide a high quality alternative, given that the main competitor (Windows) and with it the “honeydew” counterpart boasted much more intuitive interfaces than Linux environments.

One of the main reasons behind the creation of this desktop interface was the need to provide Linux users with a consistent, intuitive, and easily customizable desktop environment. Furthermore, they wanted to ensure that it was based on open standards, which would make it interoperable and suitable for a wide range of applications.

Origin of the name

The origin of the name is intriguing and arouses curiosity among Linux enthusiasts. Contrary to what you might think, the name “GNOME” is not an acronym, although there have been many attempts at retro-ronymization over the years. In reality, the name GNOME comes from the word “gnome”, i.e. lo gnomewhich is a mythological creature of the European tradition.

Mythological gnomes are often depicted as small humans with a predilection for metalworking and protecting nature. This name choice reflects the GNOME project’s goal of creating a desktop environment that is both humane and environmentally conscious.

The name can be said to represent the idea of ​​small beings working together to create something big, which is an apt metaphor for the world of open source software and community collaboration.

Thus, the name “GNOME” evokes a sense of community, creativity, and caring, values ​​that are deeply rooted in the culture of free and open source software. Ultimately, the name GNOME has become an icon in the Linux world and a reminder of the philosophy that guides the project: free software, accessible and adapted to user needs.

What is it for?

GNOME has several key functions and purposes:

Intuitive user interface : Offers a clean and intuitive user interface that allows users to easily access applications and system features.

: Offers a clean and intuitive user interface that allows users to easily access applications and system features. Customization : Users can customize the appearance and behavior of GNOME to suit their preferences. This includes choosing themes, wallpapers, and organizing your panels and apps.

: Users can customize the appearance and behavior of GNOME to suit their preferences. This includes choosing themes, wallpapers, and organizing your panels and apps. Accessibility : It is known for its commitment to accessibility, making the system usable by people with disabilities. It offers features like screen reading and support for alternative keyboards.

: It is known for its commitment to accessibility, making the system usable by people with disabilities. It offers features like screen reading and support for alternative keyboards. Native applications: GNOME includes a set of native applications, including a web browser (Epiphany), a file management application (Files), an email app (Evolution), and much more.

Which Linux distributions use it in general?

GNOME is widely used in Linux distributions and is often the default choice for the desktop environment. Some of the most popular Linux distributions that use GNOME as the default desktop environment include:

Ubuntu : before being called “Ubuntu” and that was it, it became known as “Ubuntu GNOME” (although not officially) before being integrated directly into Ubuntu as the default desktop environment.

: before being called “Ubuntu” and that was it, it became known as “Ubuntu GNOME” (although not officially) before being integrated directly into Ubuntu as the default desktop environment. Fedora : Fedora Workstation uses “gnome” as the default desktop environment and is known for offering a pure “gnomic” experience.

: Fedora Workstation uses “gnome” as the default desktop environment and is known for offering a pure “gnomic” experience. Debian : Debian offers this type of graphical interface as one of its desktop environment options and provides updated packages of this interface.

: Debian offers this type of graphical interface as one of its desktop environment options and provides updated packages of this interface. openSUSE : The openSUSE distribution offers a “gnomic” version called “GNOME Shell” as the default desktop environment.

: The openSUSE distribution offers a “gnomic” version called “GNOME Shell” as the default desktop environment. ArchLinux: Arch Linux users can easily install it through the official repositories or via custom installation scripts.

Conclusions

This graphical interface is an essential desktop environment in the Linux ecosystem, known for its usability, customizability, and accessibility. Born with the goal of providing a high-quality desktop solution for Linux, GNOME has become the default choice in many popular Linux distributions.

With its commitment to open source and accessibility, this interface continues to be a driving force in the evolution of the user experience on Linux.