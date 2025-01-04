Why does sausage have a magical touch in sauces or soups? The sausages and chorizos They are much more than simple sausages; They have a “magic touch” that transforms sauces and soups.

And I am not only referring to longaniza, but also to chorizos and sausages, that meat that is stuffed in a casing and that has many variants. These sausages, with their particular mix of ingredients, They are capable of giving a unique flavor to any dish.. One of the reasons for this magic lies in how the ingredients are combined within the sausage.





If you try to put the ingredients of a chorizo ​​or sausage in a separate sauce, you will never get the same flavor. How can it be? It seems that this universe that merges within the sausage container creates something greater than the sum of its parts. It is as if, in the world of cooking, something similar to mathematics happens: sausages work like brackets, and The order does alter the product. A perfect example of this magic is this gnocchi soup with sausage and spinacha combination that highlights the best of the flavors of the sausage while mixing with the softness of the gnocchi and the freshness of the spinach.

Ingredients

300 g of Longaniza or Butifarra chicken or pork

400 g gluten-free or traditional gnocchi

1 jar of 400 g of chopped tomatoes with their juice

100 g fresh spinach

1 grated carrot

1 stick of celery, finely chopped

500 ml of water

3 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Condiments:

Salt and pepper to taste

Extra virgin olive oil (1 tablespoon, to use at the end)

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning (oregano, basil, and thyme mix)

¾ teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Optional ingredients:

½ yellow onion, chopped

500 ml vegetable broth

Vegetable broth substitute:

If you don’t have vegetable broth, you can use a mixture of water with 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce or tamari, plus a pinch of dried herbs (oregano or thyme) for depth of flavor.

Preparation

In a large pot, add the crumbled sausage or sausage or in small pieces, fennel seeds and red pepper flakes. Cook over medium-high heat until the sausage is golden brown, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. Add the garlic, carrot and celery. Cook for 5-7 minutesstirring frequently, until the vegetables are tender. (Add the onion if you decide to include it). Add the water, the chopped tomatoes with their juice, the Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat, letting it cook over low heat for 10 minutes. (Add vegetable broth if you decide to use it). Add the gnocchi to the pot and cook until they float to the surface, about 4-5 minutes. Put out the fire, add fresh spinach and mix until wilted. Adjust seasoning to taste. Before serving, add a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to enhance the flavor. Serve hot with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Chicken properties

High protein content: Cooked chicken contains more than 20% protein per 100 grams, which positions it as an essential food to promote the construction and maintenance of both muscles and bones.

Cooked chicken contains more than 20% protein per 100 grams, which positions it as an essential food to promote the construction and maintenance of both muscles and bones. Tissue repair and glucose regulation : Thanks to its high content of isoleucine, a fundamental amino acid, chicken contributes to the repair of damaged tissues and the control of blood sugar levels, being especially beneficial for people with diabetes.

: Thanks to its high content of isoleucine, a fundamental amino acid, chicken contributes to the repair of damaged tissues and the control of blood sugar levels, being especially beneficial for people with diabetes. Nutritional quality according to its upbringing: The nutritional profile of chicken depends on how it has been raised. Naturally fed, free-range chickens offer greater health benefits by providing safer, higher-quality nutrients. On the contrary, industrial chicken may have fewer healthy properties. Opting for sustainable sources reduces the risk of exposure to harmful compounds and improves overall well-being.

The nutritional profile of chicken depends on how it has been raised. Naturally fed, free-range chickens offer greater health benefits by providing safer, higher-quality nutrients. On the contrary, industrial chicken may have fewer healthy properties. Opting for sustainable sources reduces the risk of exposure to harmful compounds and improves overall well-being. Strengthening the immune system: The glutamic acid present in chicken plays a crucial role in the health of the immune system and nervous system. This amino acid is especially useful for people with low defenses or neurodegenerative conditions.

The glutamic acid present in chicken plays a crucial role in the health of the immune system and nervous system. This amino acid is especially useful for people with low defenses or neurodegenerative conditions. Mental health benefits: Chicken, especially if it is organic, contains phenylalanine, a key amino acid in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. These are essential to maintain emotional balance and can help mitigate disorders such as depression or cognitive problems.

Chicken, especially if it is organic, contains phenylalanine, a key amino acid in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. These are essential to maintain emotional balance and can help mitigate disorders such as depression or cognitive problems. Low in harmful fats: Chicken is a meat low in saturated fat, which makes it a suitable option to protect cardiovascular health and maintain a balanced weight, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Chicken is a meat low in saturated fat, which makes it a suitable option to protect cardiovascular health and maintain a balanced weight, reducing the risk of heart disease. Source of vitamin B6: Chicken is rich in vitamin B6, essential for energy metabolism. This vitamin helps transform carbohydrates into energy, while supporting the proper functioning of the nervous system.





References

Spain CV, Freund D, Mohan-Gibbons H, Meadow RG, Beacham L. Are They Buying It? United States Consumers’ Changing Attitudes toward More Humanely Raised Meat, Eggs, and Dairy. Animals (Basel). 2018 Jul 25;8(8):128. doi:10.3390/ani8080128. PMID: 30044402; PMCID: PMC6116027. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6116027/

Leidy HJ, Clifton PM, Astrup A, Wycherley TP, Westerterp-Plantenga MS, Luscombe-Marsh ND, Woods SC, Mattes RD. The role of protein in weight loss and maintenance. Am J Clin Nutr. 2015 Jun;101(6):1320S-1329S. doi: 10.3945/ajcn.114.084038. Epub 2015 Apr 29. PMID: 25926512. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25926512/

Westerterp-Plantenga MS, Lemmens SG, Westerterp KR. Dietary protein – its role in satiety, energetics, weight loss and health. Br J Nutr. 2012 Aug;108 Suppl 2:S105-12. doi: 10.1017/S0007114512002589. PMID: 23107521. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23107521/

Carbone JW, Pasiakos SM. Dietary Protein and Muscle Mass: Translating Science to Application and Health Benefit. Nutrients. 2019 May 22;11(5):1136. doi:10.3390/nu11051136. PMID: 31121843; PMCID: PMC6566799. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6566799/

Weigle DS, Breen PA, Matthys CC, Callahan HS, Meeuws KE, Burden VR, Purnell JQ. A high-protein diet induces sustained reductions in appetite, ad libitum caloric intake, and body weight despite compensatory changes in diurnal plasma leptin and ghrelin concentrations. Am J Clin Nutr. 2005 Jul;82(1):41-8. doi: 10.1093/ajcn.82.1.41. PMID: 16002798. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16002798/

Austin GL, Dalton CB, Hu Y, Morris CB, Hankins J, Weinland SR, Westman EC, Yancy WS Jr, Drossman DA. A very low-carbohydrate diet improves symptoms and quality of life in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2009 Jun;7(6):706-708.e1. doi: 10.1016/j.cgh.2009.02.023. Epub 2009 Mar 10. PMID: 19281859; PMCID: PMC2693479. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2693479/

Strath LJ, Jones CD, Philip George A, Lukens SL, Morrison SA, Soleymani T, Locher JL, Gower BA, Sorge RE. The Effect of Low-Carbohydrate and Low-Fat Diets on Pain in Individuals with Knee Osteoarthritis. Pain Med. 2020 Jan 1;21(1):150-160. doi:10.1093/pm/pnz022. PMID: 30865775; PMCID: PMC7999621.https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7999621/

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.