Manchester (dpa)

Thomas Tuchel, coach of the German football team Bayern Munich, said that he expects striker Serge Gnabry, the team's star, to return to the stadiums next February at the earliest.

Bayern is scheduled to miss the services of Gnabry (28 years old), at the beginning of the Champions League qualifying rounds, following the severe injury he suffered during the team’s harsh 1-5 loss to its host Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday in the German League.

Tuchel said before Bayern's match against its English host Manchester United scheduled for Tuesday evening in the Champions League: “I'm afraid it will take at least 8 weeks. We have to see the extent of his recovery after that period.”

Tuchel spoke about Nabry's upcoming absence, saying, “This is a very long time for him.” He added, “It took some time to recover, after he suffered a fracture in his arm. Then he was at his best in training, and had a good week, then he was injured in the first minute after playing against Frankfurt.”

Gnabry suffered a tendon injury in the left adductor muscle area shortly after coming on as a substitute against Eintracht Frankfurt, and will miss at least 7 official matches for Bayern before a possible return next February.

Gnabry has encountered extreme misfortune this season so far, whether with Bayern or the German national team, and he rarely participated, as he fell behind his teammates Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane in the pecking order of Bayern's attackers in the recent period.

Gnabry's broken arm caused him to be sidelined for several weeks last September and October.

Gnabry participated in only 5 matches in the German League, in 3 of which he was on Bayern’s main roster, and he has not scored any goal so far, knowing that last season he scored 14 goals and provided 7 assists to his teammates, contributing to the Bavarian team’s crowning of the league title for the 11th season. straight.