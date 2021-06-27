Serge Gnabry has jumped in defense of Leroy Sané after the whistles that the German winger received as a result of his gray performance against Hungary (2-2). “Personally, I can’t understand when it beeps. It would be much nicer if there was support, “said his teammate at Bayern Munich and the Mannschaft.” He trains well, gives everything he can and that will pay off at some point. As soon as he signs a good play that ends in a goal, everyone will applaud him again“he added.

Everything aims for Sané to return to the bench on Tuesday when Germany meet England in the round of 16, as Müller is fully recovered of his knee discomfort that prevented him from starting against Hungary. Yes indeed, Gnabry’s trust in Sané remains intact. “It has not done very well in the championship so far, but neither has it done very well for others,” he added. “With the quality that he has, in the end he will go forward when he regains confidence,” he concluded.