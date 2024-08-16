Mexico City.- The Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies postponed the discussion of the constitutional reform on the National Guard until next Thursday.

The measure was taken after federal deputies were invited to the event following the delivery of the majority certificate to Claudia Sheinbaum, at the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

.

The Commission was scheduled to meet on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to decide on the constitutional reform that transfers the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense.

The new notice for the members of the Commission states that the meeting will take place on August 22 at 11:00 a.m.

In recent weeks, the Commission has issued its opinion on 14 of the 18 constitutional reforms submitted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on February 5.

Some reforms, such as the electoral reform, still do not have a date for approval, because the process involves the Government Commission, chaired by the PRI member Alejandro Moreno.