Puebla.- Through a statement the National Guard reported that the alleged element of GN that was captured on video fighting with an officer of the Secretary of Citizen Security of the municipality of Puebla, is not actually part of the federal agency, because he was dismissed a long time ago.

The National Guard explained that said person who appears uniformed in GN clothing, “is NOT an active member of the Institution”, since they detailed that the information they have is that “he was discharged from the National Guard in June 2021”.

Due to the facts, GN affirmed that the corresponding complaint will be filed with the ministerial authorities, for the probable commission of the crime in usurpation of functions and whatever results.

The fact

Last Monday, a video was released in which an alleged National Guard agent was caught beating and insulting police elements in the capital of Puebla.

The footage was shared on social networks, and in this you can see the alleged element of the National Guard attacking the officers to prevent a traffic ticket from being issued for parking their vehicle in a prohibited area.

The recording shows how the person dismissed from his position hits the police officers and even insults them with various profanities.