Ciudad Juarez.– In collaboration with authorities in El Paso, Texas, the National Guard and the National Migration Institute, the State Investigation Agency of the State Attorney General’s Office handed over to US Customs a person who was wanted for homicide committed in Pennsylvania, United States.

Following verification of the requested immigration status by the Department of Dignified Repatriation of the National Migration Institute (INAM), the American citizen Donald Xavier T., 52 years old, was detained, transferred and handed over.

This person was wanted by the American government on charges of murder committed in the city of Pennsylvania, United States of America.

For these purposes, support and security are provided during the transfer, as well as delivery within the limits of the city of El Paso, at the Lerdo International Bridge, in Ciudad Juárez, for the corresponding legal purposes.