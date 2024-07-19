Juarez City.- The Army, the National Guard (GN) and the FGR are carrying out an operation tonight in the downtown area of ​​the city.

Military and GN elements closed the area from Ignacio Mariscal and Manuel Acuña streets (a couple of blocks around).

Inspections are being carried out at the “Abarrotes AR-MA” store, located on Santos Degollado and Ramón Rayón streets.

According to one of the members of the National Guard involved, the operation is related to the search for drugs and weapons.