Juarez City.- The Army, the National Guard (GN) and the FGR are carrying out an operation tonight in the downtown area of the city.
Military and GN elements closed the area from Ignacio Mariscal and Manuel Acuña streets (a couple of blocks around).
Inspections are being carried out at the “Abarrotes AR-MA” store, located on Santos Degollado and Ramón Rayón streets.
According to one of the members of the National Guard involved, the operation is related to the search for drugs and weapons.
