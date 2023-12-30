Biotech against nature: EU balanced on GMOs between bioethics and interests

New transgenic techniques, new gifts for consumers. For now it is blocked, but the European Commission's proposal to deregulate new GMOs (tea) seems to have more than one string to its bow. We are talking about plants produced using new genomic techniques, the profile of which is however unclear. Untested genetically modified crops that are unlikely to enter our environments and the food chain with modifications reversible and the effects of which will be difficult to understand, given the lack of mandatory product traceability.

READ ALSO: Absorbs 200 tons of Co2 per year: this is how Pawlonia reduces deforestation

Both the European Economic and Social Committee and the European Committee of the Regions insist on a precautionary approach in the supervision of these foods derived from new techniques.

Last December 11, however, the agriculture ministers tried anyway, failing to reach a majority. Today the worries they grow among associations, citizens and parliamentarians. For deregulation there should have been a favorable vote of 55% of the total, a threshold that represents 65% of citizens living in EU member countries. But they opposed it Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Slovenia. Italy voted in favor of deregulation, defining the new GMOs (tea) as “essential to guarantee food safety”, even though, during the debate, the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida declared himself against GMOs.

The opposition was scientifically motivated: there is the obvious concern of not being able to separate organic supply chains from GMO ones, with the consequent contamination which effectively undermines the power to restrict or ban GMO crops on its national territory. The related problem is also the control, as has already happened in non-EU countries, of the patents of GMO crops, in the hands of a few industries, generating a clear disparity towards farmers.

Environmental and environmental associations biological have expressed satisfaction but now the matter remains stalled. But how was it born? With climate change. Biotech companies appear to have succeeded in convincing the European Commission that we need new genetically modified crops to tackle climate change and the food crisis. Thus began yet another lobbying campaign by multinationals in the sector. In 2018, the European Court ruled that plants produced with new genetic techniques must be regulated like any other organism genetically modified. And so with the attempt at new regulations, the words used have also changed which go from actual GMOs to “genetic editing” and “precision breeding”, marketing terms that say nothing about food safety.

Biotechnology companies need to get back to normality in order to deal a blow to the bad reputation of GMO production and in doing so eliminate any possibility of mandatory labeling on products, which acts as a barrier to their sale in a climate of public disapproval.

Intensive agriculture with GMOs has been shown to cause, more than others, the impoverishment of the soil and the loss of biodiversity, increasing vulnerability to pests and diseases, necessitating the development of different and potentially more toxic pesticides and herbicides.

Today, rather than strengthening our agricultural model, which is difficult to sustain, we should focus our attention on restoring what industrial agriculture has destroyed: the livelihoods and self-sufficiency of farmers, biodiversity and the freedom of production in the balance of the seasons, the health of the soil and the removal of outdated pesticides. Only in this way can it become possible to find a new balance, also by naturally storing carbon and providing optimal growing conditions for food production, without exerting spasmodic pressure on the environment.

Subscribe to the newsletter

