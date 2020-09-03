A corn field in Coporaque, Peru. Giovanni Mereghetti / GETTY

The preferred message of Peruvian cuisine is that of biodiversity. I have listened or read it every day for fourteen years and it is a true story. The country enjoys 84 of the 117 life zones and 28 of the 32 climates recorded on the planet, which translate into more than 20,000 botanical species, 7,590 of them endemic, and an even greater fauna. Peru is an extraordinary gene bank, a granary of varieties. In a world that is losing its agricultural heritage at breakneck speed, the Peruvian agrarian structure, based on smallholdings and family farming, gathers some 2.2 million families …