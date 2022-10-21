General Motors showed an electric Sierra EV Denali pickup truck with 754 hp electric motors. This was reported on October 21 by the portal Iinsideevs.

More power is not the only plus of the new all-wheel drive light truck. Thanks to innovative batteries, the Sierra EV Denali pickup can travel up to 644 km on a single charge. When using a 350 kW charger, you can recharge the battery for 160 km in just 10 minutes. The pickup from GMC is based on the new Ultium platform.

Inside the cabin, to the right of the driver, there is a huge 16.8-inch screen that is responsible for all the functionality, and the 11.8-inch display acts as a dashboard.

The interior of the truck is trimmed with wood and aluminum. The equipment includes Super Cruise control, a panoramic roof, 14 cameras in a circle, a Bose audio system and an automatic engine start system.

The GMC Sierra EV Denali will hit the US market in early 2023. The first to be released is a special Denali 1 package worth $108,695 (about 6,638,547 rubles).

On October 7, GMC announced that it had restyled the Sierra HD pickup truck model equipped with traditional engines. Petrol engine Vortec V8 6.6 with a capacity of 407 liters. With. remained the same, but the Duramax V8 turbodiesel was upgraded. A new turbocharger, redesigned block heads and an improved engine control unit made it possible to increase the output of the engine from 451 hp. With. up to 477 l. With. Both motors are mated to a ten-speed Allison automatic. Truck drive type – rear or full.