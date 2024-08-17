GMC, a brand belonging to General Motors, continues to renew its product portfolio and now it was the turn of Terrain, an SUV that in its new generation reflects lines inspired by the American firm’s pick-up trucks.

The 2025 Terrain comes with a larger body, highlighting its wide grille with details similar to those of the Canyon and Sierra models. In addition, its aesthetics boast a two-tone roof and incorporate a set of 17-inch wheels for the entry version.

The in-cabin experience is enhanced by a 15-inch infotainment screen that adds Google Built-in, Spotify and a WiFi hot spot to connect up to 7 devices through the OnStar system.

Other highlights include the HD rearview camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a rearview mirror with camera that provides up to eight available views.

In terms of safety, it is made up of 15 functions such as emergency braking, side cyclist alert, blind spot monitor, automatic reverse brake, among others.

As standard, the new GMC Terrain will use a 1.5-liter turbo engine with 175 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The new Terrain will be arriving in our country in the last quarter of the year. The current generation is sold at 716,900 pesos, so this model could reach up to 800,000 pesos.