On April 1, 2004, Google introduced its email service. Although everyone thought it was a joke, Gmail is one of the most used services on the Internet and now we leave you with its best tricks.

Available in 105 languages ​​and designed for people and companies, Gmail is the most used email in recent years.

Don't let your Gmail account be deleted

At the end of 2023, Google announced that it would close the email accounts of certain people. Inactive users of the platform may lose their account. If you want your Gmail account to always be active, you simply have to continue using it. This way Google will not be able to delete it.

Don't run out of space

If you don't want to run out of space in your email, simply search by size. To do this, type the word “ in the Gmail search enginelarger: and the desired size”. That is: larger:1M.

With this search you will see emails that weigh more than 1 MB and you can delete them.

This is how you know your email was read

If you want to know if your email has already been read by someone else, simply click Write, write the email in question. Now, at the bottom right you are going to press on More shipping options and then Request read confirmation. You can now send the message and now you will know if it has already been read.

Cancel sending messages in Gmail

If by some mistake you sent the email but you remembered that it is missing data or the file or you simply do not want to send it. You have a short period of time to cancel it but not much, so immediately after sending it go to the lower left corner, the notification will appear: The message was sent and the options: Undo or View message. Click Undo.

Schedule your emails

Gmail allows you to schedule those emails and thus say that you are working later than normal or send it first thing in the day.

Give the option of Write and when you finish writing all the email. Go to the bottom left corner, next to Send and click on the Down arrow for More shipping options. Now click Schedule shipping. The advantage is that you can schedule up to 100 emails.

Use Smart Composition

With Smart Compose, Gmail helps you write better emails. To use it, open the email and in the upper right corner, click Configuration (gear) and then See all settings.

In the section Generalgo down to Smart writing; here you can Turn on writing suggestions either Turn off writing suggestions.

Create an automatic signature

Open Gmail and go to Setting and then See all settings. Now look for the option that says Signature and click on Create a new one. Write your details or add an image and that's it.

Send email confidentially

Click on Write and at the bottom right of the window, click Activate confidential mode. Now you can set an expiration date and password. These settings affect the message text and attachments.

Create an automatic reply in Gmail

If you are not going to use your account for a while, for example if you are going on vacation, you can create automatic responses. To do this, go to Setting and then See all settings. Look for the section Automatic response and activate the function.

Now you can specify the period and write the subject and message. Below your message, check the box if you want only your contacts to see your auto reply. Click the Save Changes button at the bottom of the page.

