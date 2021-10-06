Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat they are slower in the last few hours. Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, as you surely know, have stopped working for many hours. This has pushed more users than expected to other platforms. The result was a slowdown in the latter as well.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram stopped working at the same time, forcing theirs 3 billion of users to entertain themselves on other social platforms. Many of these apps have experienced significant slowdowns due to new mass logins. The last time Facebook stopped working for this long was in 2019, due to some technical problems that lasted a whole day.

Most of the users besides using other apps like Gmail, TikTok and Snapchat, are using Twitter as an outlet platform. Almost all users posted on Twitter to complain about what happened. Even Gmail which is an app far from the concept of social networks, has welcomed numerous users, as an alternative to being able to contact friends and relatives.

TikTok, Snapchat and Gmail slower than usual due to an overload of online users

“Gmail and Twitter still work fine for me. A little slow, but normal. It is more likely that Gmail and Twitter are simply dealing with more user traffic than usual now that 3 major platforms are out of use ”. Other users tweeted: “Now even snapchat and twitter are damn slow!” Twitter apologized to the users.

“Sometimes more people than usual use Twitter. We are preparing for these moments, but today things did not go exactly as planned. Some of you may have had trouble viewing replies and direct messages. This problem has been solved. Sorry for that!”Declares the company in a tweet. Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer also turned to Twitter to apologize.

“* Sincere * apologies to everyone affected by the Facebook powered service outages right now. We are having network problems and our teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible, ”tweeted Mike. Schroepfer.