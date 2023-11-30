Gmail service presents errors in Mexico

We are at a point where the internet service is almost perfect, which is why if an important page goes down it can seem out of the ordinary. An example was when YouTube stopped loading constantly and people He wondered if he had been hacked. Servers are not exempt from having these types of errors, and now, this is happening to the email service. Google this same day in Mexico.

The million-dollar company itself has reported that it has received reports since the early hours of the morning, and it can be seen in the common comments that certain emails are taking a long time to arrive, something that has worried people who use them to work. Among the solutions that have been given, is to send the email again, since in some tested cases it worked that it arrived instantly after a certain number of attempts.

It is worth mentioning that there are cases in which companies tested how long it took for an email to arrive, resulting in periods of up to half an hour that people had to wait to get the definitive answer, so they have had to use alternatives. as hotmail. By the time this note is written, they are still taking a while to arrive, but it is a significant time that takes 5 minutes or a little more, that means that within minutes everything will be as good as new.

Here are some extra reasons why an email may fail:

– Connection or Server Problems: If the email servers of both the sender and recipient are experiencing technical problems or if there are connection interruptions, emails may not be delivered correctly.

– Mail Client Configuration Problems: Incorrect settings in the email client, such as Outlook, Thunderbird, or the Mail app on mobile devices, can cause problems sending or receiving emails.

– Spam Filters: Emails can be marked as spam by automatic filters, either by mistake or due to content that the system interprets as suspicious.

– Server Blacklist: If the sender or recipient’s email server is blacklisted due to spam activities, emails may be blocked.

– Mailbox Full: If the recipient’s mailbox is full, new emails cannot be delivered.

Surely, in the early morning everything should be working correctly.

Via: Google

Editor’s note: No wonder it took them a while this morning to respond to some emails, in short it is not easy when the world of the internet has slight errors. Well, if this happens, the world becomes chaos, fortunately these are details that last a few hours.