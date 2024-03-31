Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so that they began throwing out wacky ideas every April Fool's Day shortly after founding their company more than a quarter-century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the Moon. Another year, the company announced that it planned to implement a “scratch and sniff” feature in its search engine.

The jokes were so over-the-top and exaggerated that people learned to laugh at them as another example of Google's antics. And that's why Page and Brin decided to reveal something no one would have thought possible 20 years ago, on April Fool's Day.

It was Gmail, a free service that had 1 gigabyte of storage per account, an amount that sounds almost laughable in the era of one-terabyte iPhones. But at the time it seemed like an absurd chunk of email capacity, enough to store about 13,500 emails before running out of space compared to just 30 to 60 on the then-leading webmail services run by Yahoo and Microsoft. That translated to 250 to 500 times more email storage space.

Aside from the quantum leap in storage, Gmail was also equipped with Google search technology so users could quickly retrieve an old email, photo or other personal information stored on the service. In addition, it automatically linked the series of communications on the same topic so that everything flowed as if it were a single conversation.

“The original presentation we put together revolved around the three 'S': storage, search and speed,” said Marissa Mayer, a former Google executive who helped design Gmail and others. company products before becoming CEO of Yahoo.

It was such a mind-bending concept that shortly after The Associated Press published a story about Gmail late on the afternoon of April Fool's Day 2004, readers began calling and emailing to inform the news agency that it had been fooled by Google pranksters.

“That was part of the charm: Making a product that people wouldn't believe was real. It kind of changed people's perceptions about the types of applications that were possible within a web browser,” Paul Buchheit, a former Google engineer, recalled during a recent interview with the AP about his work creating Gmail.

It took three years to make as part of a project called “Caribou,” a reference to a recurring joke in the comic strip Dilbert.

“There was something absurd about the name 'Caribou'; It just made me laugh,” said Buchheit, the 23rd employee hired by a company that now employs more than 180,000 people.

The AP knew Google wasn't kidding about Gmail because it suddenly asked an AP reporter to drive from San Francisco to the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, to see something that would make the trip worthwhile.

Arriving at a still-developing corporate campus that would soon become what was called the “Googleplex,” the AP reporter was led to a small office where Page, sitting in front of his computer, laptop, smiled mischievously.

Page, then just 31, proceeded to show off Gmail's fancy inbox and demonstrate how fast it worked inside Explorer, Microsoft's now-retired web browser. And he highlighted that there was no delete button in the main control window because it wouldn't be necessary since Gmail had a lot of storage and could easily be searched there. “I think people are really going to like this,” Page predicted.

As with so many things, Page was right. Gmail now has approximately 1.8 billion active accounts — each offering 15 gigabytes of free storage in conjunction with Google Photos and Google Drive. Although it's 15 times more storage than Gmail initially offered, it's still insufficient for many users who rarely see the need to purge their accounts, as Google hoped.

Compulsive digital storage of emails, photos, and other content is why Google, Apple, and other companies now make money by selling additional storage capacity in their data centers. In the case of Google, it charges between $30 per year for 200 gigabytes of storage and $250 per year for 5 terabytes of storage.

The existence of Gmail is also the reason why other free email services and the internal email accounts that employees use at their jobs offer much more storage than would have been imagined 20 years ago.

“We were trying to change the way people thought because people were working in this storage shortage model for so long that deleting became a default action,” Buchheit said.

Gmail changed the game in several other ways while also becoming the first pillar in the expansion of Google's Internet empire beyond its still-dominant search engine.

After Gmail came Google Maps and Google Docs with word processing and spreadsheet applications. Then came the acquisition of video site YouTube, followed by the introduction of the Chrome browser and the Android operating system that powers most of the world's smartphones. With Gmail explicitly intending to scan the content of emails to better understand users' interests, Google also left little doubt that digital surveillance in order to sell more ads would be part of its expanding ambitions.

Although it immediately created a stir, Gmail started out with a limited reach because Google initially only had enough computing power for a small number of users.

“When we launched it, we only had 300 machines and they were really old machines that no one else wanted,” Buchheit said, with a chuckle. “We only had enough capacity for 10,000 users, which is a bit absurd.”

But that shortage created an air of exclusivity around Gmail that fueled feverish demand for those elusive sign-up invitations. At one point, invitations to open a Gmail account were selling for $250 each on eBay.

“It became kind of like a social currency, where people were saying, 'Hey, I got a Gmail invite, do you want one?'” Buchheit added.

Although signing up for Gmail became increasingly easier as Google's network of massive data centers came online, the company didn't start accepting everyone interested in the email service until it opened the floodgates as a Valentine's Day gift to the world in 2007.

A few weeks later, on April Fool's Day—which in the United States is April 1—of that same year, Google would announce a new feature called “Gmail Paper” that offered users the ability to have Google print their email file. email with “94% post-consumer organic soy sputum” and sent to you via the postal service.

Google was really kidding that time.