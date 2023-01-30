Gmail it is one of the most loved e-mail services by users. For years now, the service of the big G has taken over by beating the competition, thanks to an easy-to-use, intuitive and feature-rich interface. Today we are here to tell you about a new feature which was announced some time ago and which finally reaches our devices!

Gmail, parcel tracking has arrived!

A few months ago, precisely in November 2022, Google announced the arrival of Gmail for tracking the journey of packages and their delivery, which can be viewed directly from the inbox. In theory we would have had to wait only a few weeks to get it, in reality the wait has turned into a few months, but now we can finally get our hands on this feature.

On both iOS and Android, in fact, you will be able to view an icon of a truck with all the relevant information at the bottom of the package delivery email. In particular, in the upper left corner you will be able to see a preview of the image, the name and the delivery date, in some cases also the order number with a quick “copy and paste” key. Below, however, there will be the order timeline with some shortcuts for the web, such as for example the one showing the order details.

Many users have found this function already updated and working on Gmail, otherwise you can activate it manually instead. On Android, just follow these steps:

open the Gmail navigation drawer go to Settings select your email address go to General Click on Parcel Tracking

As for iOS, however, you can always do it from the settings, in the data privacy section that you will find at the bottom. Of course, if you prefer the old display mode, you can deactivate it in the same way! In short, an excellent feature and also perfectly customizable.