Gmail is one of the services offered by Google most used ever, almost certainly you too will have a Gmail e-mail address and you will have used it at least once. If you are used to dealing with the app, then maybe you also know that the notifications you get on your Android device they have always been red. Well, that’s about to change!

Gmail: on Android the color of notifications will adapt to the system color!

Google has recently updated the Gmail app for Android and among the various new features there is certainly a very interesting one for those who love to personalize their device to the fullest and pay close attention to small details. In fact, until today, once an email was received, the color of the relative notification was red, as well as the classic color associated with Gmail.

That’s about to change now though because just as colleagues at 9to5google.com noted, the notification will take over henceforth the system color. The photo below shows it very well: when the app is updated to version 2023.05.28.x, the color becomes teal like that of the dynamic theme.

In short, a very interesting choice, which however may not be to everyone’s liking as the red certainly stood out. Maybe we could think of an option for the future to let the user decide, but who knows, most likely we’ll just have to get used to the news!