Gmail is a free email service provided by Google. With Gmail, users can send and receive emails, organize their inbox, search and filter emails, and use features like labels to organize messages. Today, however, we are here to talk about advertising, as perhaps Google has now decided to apply some changes and the first reports arrive.

Gmail: Is Google increasing ads?

If you too regularly use the e-mail service offered by Google, then you will surely have noticed the presence of some advertisements at the top of your inbox. Fortunately, nothing too invasive, so much so that we often even forget that they are there, however in recent days there have been many reports of an increase in such announcements, especially from the United States.

The testimonials concern both the Web version and that of the various official apps for Android and iOS. On the app, the difference is not much: simply the two usual announcements that are displayed at the top of your received emails are also appeared in the Updates tab, while they weren’t there before. As for the web version, however, apparently the ads have now also appeared in the middle of the various email lists, making them more intrusive and difficult to spot. Thankfully, for now the change would appear to only apply to secondary tabs and not the main Inbox.

In short, that Google has decided to increase the amount of ads on Gmail to increase earnings? We will obviously continue to monitor the situation and we hope that advertising on Gmail does not become excessively invasive to the point of worsening the user experience!

Speaking of Gmail, have you heard of the new blue ticks?