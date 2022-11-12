Despite having its mistakes, gmail It has managed to consolidate itself as one of the most used mail services, this is due to the fact that its interface is intuitive for any type of user. However, its latest update has not convinced at all, so complaints have already begun to surface online, mostly because of its design.

this same month, Google want to make your new interface look the standard experience for gmail, as they comment on their official blog. That means there will be no turning back for those who already have the new one. Before, it was possible to revert to what is reported, but this function will be reiterated so that all mail users have the same functions.

Some followers see this change as unnecessary, since certain functions could be left over, even so Google he seems determined not to change his mind just now.

The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have Chat turned on.

Via: Google

Publisher’s note: From what can be seen in the explanatory video, the interface can be very easy to use, as well as in terms of aesthetics