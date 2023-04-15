gmail is Google’s free email service. This tool allows you to send and receive emails, however it has a storage limit of 15 GB which is shared with Google Drive and Google Photos.

This limit could eventually affect the way you use Google apps, so one way to manage your storage is to delete old emails in Gmail.

Google’s email service is a very intelligent tool since it allows us to group our emails by size, category and age, in order to speed up the process when cleaning up space.

How to delete old emails in Gmail?

Although many of us consider all the emails we receive to be important, since photos, documents and other files can be stored there. It is important to remove the oldest ones that may no longer be relevant to us.

To remove these emails, what you have to do is put in the search bar “Older_than:” and then the search year, if you want them to be those of the previous year “older_than:1y”in the same way with the emails from two years ago with the command “older_than:2y”.

On the other hand, if what you want is to select emails from previous months, you must enter the command “older_than:1m” for those of the previous month or “older_than:2m” to view emails older than two months.