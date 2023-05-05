Gmail is the well-known e-mail service offered by Google which over the years has spread dramatically, conquering millions of users who use it every day all over the world. The company continuously tries to renew and improve the experience offered and today we really want to tell you about a new interesting feature that it will help protect you from fraud and scams!

Gmail: here comes the blue check that identifies secure emails!

As you may know, one of the risks of an email address is to run into fake emails that aim to scam users, perhaps to collect sensitive data or even worse, access bank profiles to steal money and cause economic damage. These are commonplace events and perhaps much more widespread than you think, for this reason Gmail has decided to introduce an additional security system: a blue check function that will help us to understand if an email is genuine or not!

This is not a new subscription function, but a free addition already confirmed with a post on the official blog. From now on, when we receive an email from a company that has verified his identity, a blue check will appear next to his name. For now we find already verified large companies such as Google itself, Amazon, eBay and so on, and probably the list will continue to grow.

In short, from now on it will be easier to identify spam content and we will have less risk of running into malware and much more. For example, no more emails and notices from fake couriers who have parcels to deliver, a very common scam in recent months.