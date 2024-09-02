Gmailthe famous email service from Google, is about to receive a new and significant feature, Gmail Q&Awhich promises to revolutionize the way users interact with their inboxes. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI technologythis new feature is about to be rolled out to Android smartphones and will soon be available for iOS users as well.

Additionally, despite rumors of a possible release for Windows PC and macOS, there is currently no official information regarding an expansion to these platforms. Announced during Google I/O 2024, GMail Q&A marks a significant step forward in simplifying email management.

Gmail Features Q&A

Among the main features of GMail Q&A, there is the ability for users to ask Gemini direct questions about their inbox. This feature not only allows you to search for specific details within long conversations, but also offers advanced filtering capabilities. For example, users can request to only show unread messages, or only messages from specific addresses. These capabilities will effectively transform the search in the email system, making it easier to find vital information without having to manually scroll through thousands of messages.

However, not everything is perfect: at the moment, GMail Q&A will only be available to a limited number of users in the United States. Fans in other regions of the world will have to wait for further communication from Google to know when this feature will be accessible. It seems clear that Google is focusing on a gradual release of the service, carefully monitoring feedback and performance before a global rollout. The wait time is indicated in about 15 days for the initial rollout to complete, but this could vary depending on the circumstances.

Will the service be free?

Another aspect to consider is that GMail Q&A will not be a free service. Interested users will need to subscribe to a Google One AI Premium plan or be part of a Google Workspace group that has access to Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, or Education..

This position of Google, which has decided to monetize such an innovative function, raises questions about the future of AI-based applications and their access to a wider audience. With these innovations, Google not only aims to improve the efficiency of email, but also seeks to position itself as a leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence applied to personal and work productivity.