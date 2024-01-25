Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/25/2024 – 7:15

GM announced this Wednesday, 24, an investment of R$7 billion until 2028 in Brazil. The announcement was made in Brasília, after a meeting between the company's executives and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the president of GM South America, Santiago Chamorro, the investment will be made in modernizing factories and renewing products, such as Onix, Tracker, Montana and S10, in addition to the incorporation of new models and technologies.

Although the president of GM International, Shilpan Amin, said that “GM's future is completely electric”, for Brazil the automaker must evaluate consumer behavior. According to the company's vice-president of Public Policy, Fábio Rua, the evaluation will be carried out according to demand. “We will have electrics here. The timing for this to happen will depend on market conditions.”

The automaker's investment in the current four-year cycle in the country is lower than that made in the previous four-year period (R$10 billion), but Rua stated that the amount could be increased. “We haven’t finished announcing our new investment cycle.”

Rua said that the cuts made last year (the company laid off 1,245 employees in October, but had to reinstate employees in November, following a decision by the Superior Labor Court) occurred in a “specific situation of adjustments in production”.

Executives acknowledged that factories in the country are operating below capacity, but see a chance for improvement if markets such as Colombia and Chile reactivate.

To move

The automaker also stated that it has doubts about regulation and how incentives for electric vehicles will work under Mover, an incentive program for the sector launched at the end of the year by the government. The government not only taxed the import of hybrid and electric vehicles but also created advantages for ethanol-powered hybrids over electric ones.

Rua said he does not see more advantageous treatment for hybrids and that, if this is the understanding that prevails, he will defend the review of the program by the federal government. Mover will have regulatory stages in the coming months, which will dictate rules on the investments that automakers must make in Brazil in research and development and also on the taxation conditions for importers of hybrids and electric vehicles that invest in Brazil, as is the case with GM.

The executive denied that the company had reduced investments due to tax advantages granted to Chinese competitor BYD, whose future hybrid and electric factory will be installed in Camaçari, Bahia. The ICMS and federal tax benefits (IPI, PIS and Cofins) have been extended until 2033.

“He (President Lula) reinforced Mover so that we continue working to reduce possible tax asymmetries that we know exist, such as the incentive in the Northeast, which was approved in the tax reform, which still does not pacify the issue,” he said. .

Rua stated that automakers that were not in the Northeast were against the renewal for competitive reasons and that there was progress in relation to the original idea. “Now we have a phase out (gradual reduction). These steps will improve competitiveness conditions. It was also impossible for (the benefit) to be used by suppliers of parts and pieces in the region. Things have moved forward.”

Other brands

Other manufacturers have recently announced investments in the country. In a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, last Friday, the 19th, the Chinese company GWM, which intends to invest R$ 10 billion in ten years in the country, should start production in May in the former Mercedes-Benz factory in Iracemápolis (SP).

BYD allocated R$3 billion to produce in Bahia, at the former Ford factory. Other contributions come from Caoa Chery (R$3 billion), Stellantis (R$2.5 billion), Renault (R$2 billion) and Nissan (R$1.5 billion).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.