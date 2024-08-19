Mexico City.– General Motors Co is cutting more than 1,000 software engineers as the automaker tries to streamline its software and services organization, a person familiar with the matter said, Bloomberg news agency reported.

More than 600 of the layoffs will occur in Michigan, the person said.

The moves come two months after former Apple Inc executives David Richardson and Baris Cetinok were promoted to senior vice president positions at the group.

“As we build GM’s future, we must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold decisions and prioritize investments that will have the greatest impact,” GM said in a statement, which did not specify the number of cuts.

“As a result, we are reducing certain teams within the software and services organization. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead into the future.”