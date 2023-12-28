General Motors has filed a lawsuit against San Francisco for allegedly irregularly collecting $108 million in taxes over seven years, even though the automaker has no employees or physical presence in the city.

GM alleges that the city incorrectly used its San Francisco-based Cruise robotaxi business to calculate taxes collected. As a result, $3 billion of the company's global revenue was attributed to San Francisco for tax matters last year alone. .

The automaker also wants to receive an additional US$13 million in fines and interest, which brings the amount requested in the lawsuit to US$121 million. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



