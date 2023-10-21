Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/21/2023 – 16:04

General Motors (GM) confirmed, in a statement, that it is carrying out layoffs at the factories in São Caetano do Sul, São José dos Campos and Mogi das Cruzes. Without revealing the total number of workers affected, the automaker informs that it took the decision to adapt the workforce in the São Paulo factories due to the drop in both domestic sales and exports.

The measure, according to the company, was taken after several attempts at adjustments, such as the temporary suspension of employment contracts, the so-called layoffcollective holidays and days off (days off), in addition to the proposal, rejected by the workers, to open a voluntary dismissal program.

“We understand the impact that this decision can have on people’s lives, but adaptation is necessary and will allow the company to maintain the agility of its operations, ensuring sustainability for the future”, says GM.