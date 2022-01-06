by Paul Lienert

(Reuters) – General Motors plans to launch an autonomous vehicle in the middle of the decade, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Wednesday.

The autonomous vehicle is being developed in conjunction with GM-owned Cruise company, Barra said at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Barra said GM’s portfolio of electric vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado 2023 pickup truck and the BrightDrop line of commercial vehicles, also features two new Chevrolet crossovers, a $30,000 Equinox and a slightly larger Blazer, scheduled for release in 2023 .

GM’s new Ultra Cruise autonomous steering system will also debut in 2023 in another new car, the ultra-luxury Cadillac Celestiq sedan. Barra said the Ultra Cruise will use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Ride computing platform for advanced driver assistance.

At CES 2021, Cadillac impressed with two futuristic concepts, including a flying car. At this year’s event, Barra unveiled a third Cadillac concept, the InnerSpace, described as a two-passenger autonomous luxury coupe.

A fourth Cadillac concept, OpenSpace, was presented in a short video as a “vision for the next decade and beyond”. It was described by a GM insider as a “luxury hotel room on wheels”.

