04/11/2023 – 13:45

General Motors announced this Saturday, the 4th, that it canceled the 1,245 layoffs at the factories in São José dos Campos, São Caetano do Sul and Mogi das Cruzes, all in the State of São Paulo. The announcement made to the three metalworkers’ unions that represent workers in these cities comes one day after the Superior Labor Court (TST) rejected the automaker’s request for an injunction to maintain the layoffs.

According to the vice-president of the Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos, Valmir Mariano, the company stated that it will hold a meeting, on the afternoon of Monday, the 6th, with the three union entities that are carrying out internal procedures to cancel the layoffs.

“The resumption of jobs is a historic victory, the result of the strong struggle of workers in the three cities. There were 13 days of strike and a lot of unity in defense of jobs”, says Mariano, who has already called for a barbecue in front of the company’s gates today to celebrate the suspension of the cuts announced on October 21st.

Production at the three plants was completely stopped during these 13 days. The Regional Labor Court of the 15th Region had already determined, on October 31st, the reinstatement of São José dos Campos employees and that dismissals would not occur without prior negotiation. GM, however, filed a request for an injunction to maintain the cuts. The Labor Court had also determined, on the 1st, the cancellation of layoffs at the factories in São Caetano do Sul and Mogi das Cruzes.

In total, GM had fired, via telegrams or emails, 1,245 employees, 839 in São José dos Campos, 300 in São Caetano – where vehicles are produced – and 105 in Mogi das Cruzes, focused on the production of components.

At the time, GM claimed the need to adapt its staff due to the drop in sales and exports. The group employs approximately 12 thousand people at its three plants. It also has two more factories, one for cars in Gravataí (RS) and one for engines in Joinville (SC), where no layoffs occur.

GM was contacted, but did not respond until the publication of this article.