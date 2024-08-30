Legal troubles also for General Motors. After the news that Stellantis will have to face a class action in the Netherlands for alleged falsifications of the emissions values ​​of some vehicles, GM has also been ordered by a federal appeals court to face a class action, with the American giant that would have violated the laws of 26 US states by knowingly selling several hundred thousand cars, trucks and SUVs with defective transmissions.

The defective cars

As reported by Reuters, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge will have discretion to allow drivers to file class action lawsuits over Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles equipped with 8L45 or 8L90 eight-speed automatic transmissions and sold between 2015 and 2019. Owners said the vehicles “shake,” especially when using higher gears, and hesitate and shudder in lower gears, even after attempts to repair them. They also accused GM of telling dealers to provide assurances that the rough shifts were “normal.” The decision was issued Wednesday by a three-judge panel of the Cincinnati appeals court, with General Motors not immediately responding. Class actions can result in higher recoveries at lower costs than individual lawsuits. The GM litigation involves approximately 800,000 vehicles, including 514,000 in certified classes, including the Cadillac CTS, CT6 and Escalade; Chevrolet Camaro, Colorado, Corvette and Silverado; and GMC Canyon, Sierra and Yukon, among others.

GM’s defense

In court, GM argued that most of the class-action plaintiffs had never had a problem and therefore did not have standing to sue, arguing that there were too many differences among them to justify class-action lawsuits. The court also rejected General Motors’ argument that many potential claims should be submitted to arbitration.