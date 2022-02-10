Despite the repeated praise of US President Joe Biden for General Motors, the road that the American manufacturer must take before reaching the production and sales volumes of electric vehicles constantly recorded by the rival Tesla is still very long. The figure for the fourth quarter of 2021 is exemplary from this point of view: registrations of General Motors battery vehicles have stopped at a high 26 unitsan unacceptable figure even in the eyes of the American manufacturer himself.

For this reason the company has decided to revise its forecasts upwards: if before we were talking about 7,000 vehicles including SUVs and electric trucks to be produced in 2022, now General Motors has decided to six times this estimate, bringing it to 46,000 vehicles. Even better will have to be done the following year, when General Motors aims to market 400,000 electric vehicles in North America. Mary Barra, CEO of the American group, has never hidden the ambitions of General Motors, namely those of reaching rival Tesla in terms of electric car sales by 2025. According to what is reported by Carscoops, the models on which GM will focus most will be Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV: for both the intention is to increase production from 3,800 to 21,000 units. Same fate for the latest arrival, the Cadillac Lyriq, whose construction will rise from 3,200 units expected in 2022 to over 25,000 units.