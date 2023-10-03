The list of CEOs of car manufacturers in the United States who are attacking the strikes called by the union UAW it gets longer: in recent days Tesla’s number one Elon Musk has been the protagonist, speaking of the risk of bankruptcy for manufacturers in the event that some requests from the unions were accepted; then it was Ford CEO Jim Farley’s turn, who talked about battery deals being held hostage by unions; now it’s GM’s CEO’s turn Mary Barrawho did not mince words in criticizing the UAW’s attitude.

No deal in sight

“The union is growing the rhetoric and theatricality of the protestdespite having no real intention of reaching an agreement – Barra’s words reported by Carscoops – Since we kicked off negotiations this summer, we have always been available to negotiate 24/7 on behalf of our represented team members and our company. They asked for a record contract, and that’s exactly what we’ve been offering for weeks now: we’re talking about a historical contract with record wage increases, record job security and world-class healthcare. We can say that the offer rewards our team members without putting our company and jobs at risk.”

Planned strike

Initial requests were therefore accepted by GM, according to which, however, the unions are now raising the bar a little too much. “Putting our future at risk It’s something I won’t do“continued Barra, specifying that in his opinion it is a long and unnecessary strike planned from the beginning by the union itself. “By its own admission, the UAW intends to exploit these strikes to advance its own personal and political agendas – added the GM CEO – Their messages leaked last week said things like ‘recurring reputational damage’, or ‘operational chaos’, or a plan to keep us ‘hurt for months’. I think the president of the UAW, Shawn Fain, wants to make history for himself“.

Tighten the times

Barra concluded his speech by reiterating how serious bargaining takes place sitting around the table and not in public, with the two parties willing to roll up their sleeves to reach an agreement: “We need leadership from the UAW sit down at the negotiating table with the clear intent of reaching an agreement now, anything else puts our collective future at stake. Protesting against Ford, GM and Stellantis at the same time is a strategy that ultimately it only helps the non-unionized competition“.