Advances in battery research are one of the main factors on which the effective large-scale deployment of electric vehicles will depend. In detail, part of the studies focus on the technology of the electrodes of the individual cells, the scene of the oxidation and reduction reactions at the basis of the production of electricity. Research on the subject is developed on two strictly interconnected fronts, that of constituent materials and production techniques. The potential earnings are such as to increasingly attract the interest of large manufacturers, which support specialized companies and research groups with cooperations and / or funds.

One of the new technologies that is enjoying some success is that of batteries whose anodes have a silicon content, a solution already adopted by giants such as Porsche and Tesla. In the month of September General Motors announced the start of a synergistic research with OneD Battery Sciences, the company behind the Sinanode technology. This is a solution that is not simply based on the addition of silicon to the graphite matrix of the anodes of the individual cells, but on a particular nanowire structure of the silicon itself. Thanks to the use of nanotechnologies, the Sinanode platform allows a better mobility of the electrons inside the cell, in particular an easier process of intercalation to the electrodes. By reducing the risk of the formation of patinas on the anode which over time limit the active surface, it is possible to benefit from a higher charging speed, as well as energy and power density.

Interviewed by the press of the Society of Automotive Engineers, Vincent PluvinageCEO and co-founder of OneD, explained: “If you look at the mobility of electrons along the nanowires, it is even faster than in graphite. The lithium ions can enter and exit easily, because there is no obstacle and the beam is so thin that they can easily penetrate and exit the silicon structure ”. According to what reported by Pluvinage, the silicon nanowire structure with a content of 20% would allow triple the energy density of the anode. Consequently, at the car level, a better compromise between weight, volumes and range of the vehicle would be benefited, but the advantages would also be economic: “Artificial graphite now costs $ 8 per kilo, which is about $ 6.50 per kWh of the battery. The cost of nanowires is very low, because they have a higher energy density. There is talk of a variable cost of less than $ 2 per kWh, but much less graphite is used. Therefore, if 66% less graphite were used, the resulting overall cost of the anode would be around $ 3 per kWh instead of $ 6.50 / kWh ”.

At present, a pilot production line is active for incorporate Sinanode technology into Ultium cells used by General Motors. The objective is to increase production volumes in the medium term to support the production demand of the large-scale market. The potential of OneD’s technology is attested by GM’s concrete interest, because the challenge for the electric market is not limited only to performance, as it cannot transcend from a reduction in costs without which the battery-powered car will hardly be able to be of popular use.