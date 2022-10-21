





By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors and Ford hope their results, due next week, will convince skeptical investors that their decade-long efforts have freed them from the U.S. economic cycle.

“While there hasn’t been a significant erosion in automotive demand so far this year, weakness in 2023 looks increasingly likely,” said Berenberg analysts.

GM releases balance sheet on Tuesday. Ford on Wednesday after warning investors that third-quarter results will fall short of expectations because of supply chain and logistics issues.

On Sept. 19, Ford said third-quarter earnings will be affected by supply chain issues and parts cost inflation. Used car retailer CarMax warned on September 29 of waning demand.

Wall Street did not wait to act on the potential scenario that demand for cars is finally entering a long overdue cyclical downturn.

Ford shares are down 19% since the warning and have lost more than half their value since hitting a 52-week high on Jan. 13. GM shares are down 19% since Sept. 19. This month, they have dropped below $33, the post-rebound IPO price of 2010.

Shares in Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker, tumbled on Thursday after the company warned it may miss its annual target of increasing vehicle deliveries by 50% or more.

So far, neither GM nor Ford has cut full-year profit forecasts. Executives from both say demand remains strong and inventories are still much lower than in the past. Tight inventories allowed Detroit automakers to cut down on discounting and marketing expenses.

Steve Carlisle, head of GM’s North American operations, said Wednesday that the automaker has only about 20 days of inventory at dealerships, compared with up to 90 days before the pandemic.

“We are optimistic as we look forward to the rest of this year,” Carlisle said at the Reuters Automotive USA conference in Detroit. “From a sales point of view, we had a very good third quarter. We are optimistic. But it is very dynamic.”







