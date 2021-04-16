Glyphosate fumigations on coca crops in Colombia. EFE

A plane crosses the skies, in its path it releases a kind of soft rain, like a serene, but poisonous on nature. The image changes little by little as the gaze fixed on the clouds begins to descend towards the land strewn with red poppies that begin to dry out until they are white and full of streaks. Pedro Ruiz, the Colombian artist has left this warning on his canvases, which is also a symbol created to commemorate the victims of the world wars: the opium flower and heroin and the blood or the red flower worn on the lapel of the English. For us Colombians, like a wound that does not heal and we carry on the soul, after each death.

Pedro Ruiz has wanted to anticipate from the art the arrival again of the spraying with glyphosate to end the coca crops in Colombia, the popularly known as the kills that kills when it is transformed into cocaine and floods the markets of the world and the noses of addicts stuffing drug dealers’ pockets and corrupting green and blue uniforms on the high seas.

Glyphosate for a lost war against drug trafficking as the United States withdraws its troops from Afghanistan without success in another failed conflict that leaves only victims. Glyphosate when nations are sued for its effects on human health, although for now only lawyers get rich and not victims due to that gray area in which nothing is conclusive.

The Colombian Government is betting on glyphosate to end the war in our territories and the murder of social leaders committed to replacing these crops – 755 leaders have been murdered in 3 years (2018-2020), 177 according to Front Line Defenders in 2020, 250 between 2019 and 2020-, all leaders who were part of the already more than 100,000 families committed to legality after the peace process with the FARC, from which the program was born to support peasant families dedicated to planting with productive projects of coca. The difference in the figures is part of a quantum and petty discussion in which the current government occupies a few days. One alone is a tragedy.

The return of glyphosate for the fight against crops has the name of Decree 380, which regulates how the sprays would be done and now awaits the final approval of an entity that bears the name of the National Narcotics Council, where the Government has majorities, as well as in the Council of State, the Court that also chose the presidency as the only competent one to study tutelage against its decisions and decrees, such as this one, that of glyphosate. Now it turns out that, in Colombia, the government chooses its judge.

More information

I try to understand the logic of this decision from the need to use all possible tools against coca crops, that of all forms of struggle, which I share on some issues, few, as long as they do not violate rights and rights. consequences that they bring can be processed in a transparent way but it is not easy. And it is not because accepting it starts from recognizing that the Colombian State does not want to compromise and pay the historical debt of meeting the needs of the territories, bringing the substitution efficiently, building the necessary infrastructure on roads to get the products of our farmers and put them in the market, and leave the employment of children at the mercy of the warriors and later call them war machines.

Accepting that logic implies that while the world talks about regulated drug markets we are relegated under the premise that consumption ends if we end supply. As if between the peasant who sows in the sun and shade and the coca that is marketed in world markets, there were not a whole chain of laboratories and laundries that is not being attacked. And it means that while all of us in the midst of a pandemic are experiencing firsthand the result of not taking care of our waters and forests, nothing worked because caring for the environment is not in Colombia’s priorities.

And yet I wonder if I am wrong and the famous decree is really so responsible and coherent that it complies with all the requirements that the Constitutional Court established in 2017, to allow the return of the poison, which it prohibited in 2015, and then this Government goes to sprinkle and is also capable of guaranteeing the health of people, in their skin, in the gestation stages of each peasant woman and in the environment, and will also comply with prior consultations with indigenous communities, and will respect the moors, and it will only attack extensively cultivated areas and will increase manual eradication and double substitution.

If the return of glyphosate is the guarantee to stop drug trafficking and not to assassinate another leader in Colombia, then I have to tell you that I join all forms of struggle, but I am afraid that you are wrong: the poppy, the base of the Heroin does not have the strength of coca, which requires multiple applications of the herbicide. Without a rural development plan, an efficient control of deforestation, agreements such as those made many years ago with the indigenous communities of San Andrés de Pisimbalá when the Government and the communities decided to fight against the cursed flower, it will not be possible.

Another is the reality today. Coca is not the flower of the poppy and traffickers will continue to find fertile ground in the absence of the State, with or without glyphosate to continue sowing violence in the Colombian countryside. But there will always be cuts, suddenly not now, capable of refusing co-option. Or at least citizens willing to stand up to enforce their right not to be fumigated.

