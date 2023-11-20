Glyphosate yes, glyphosate no: the herbicide that some farmers use like water is a Monsanto product that Bayer acquired

Liable for negligence, design defects, and failure to warn plaintiffs of the potential dangers of using Roundup (the systemic foliar herbicide that has glyphosate as its active ingredient). This is reported by the international news agency Reuters regarding the conviction decided last Friday by the jury in Cole County, Missouri, regarding the use of Roundup. The US court has ruled that Bayer’s Monsanto company must pay $1.56 billion to plaintiffs who claimed the herbicide caused them injuries, including cancer.

For the court, Valorie Gunther of New York, Jimmy Draeger of Missouri and Daniel Anderson of California will receive a combined $61.1 million in compensatory damages and $500 million each in punitive damages. They had each been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which they said was caused by use of Roundup on the family property. Draeger’s wife, Brenda, was awarded $100,000 for damages she allegedly suffered as a result of her husband’s illness. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that arises in the lymphatic system and develops from lymphocytes.

An important ruling that Bayer has announced it will oppose, claiming it has amply proven that Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use. The company also said that in these proceedings the courts allowed the plaintiffs to misrepresent the European Union’s glyphosate renewal process.

Last November 16, the European Commission decided to renew the use of glyphosate in Europe, although a final decision should be made on the matter on December 15, 2023. Italy was initially against the approval. But in the absence of a qualified majority, for or against, the European Commission can decide to renew the use of glyphosate even without a real green light from governments. However, a decision on the renewal of glyphosate must be made by December 14, because the current approval expires on December 15, 2023.

Now we could find ourselves in a paradoxical situation with a heavy condemnation in the USA, at least at this stage, and Brussels giving the OK to its use in Europe. After a report by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) concluded that it had not identified any “critical areas of concern” for humans, animals or the environment, the European Union has decided not to prevent use. A renewal, however, which, if it takes place, will have some conditions: its use for desiccation will be prohibited (i.e. when it is used to dry a crop before harvest), the use must be accompanied by measures to mitigate the risk for the surrounding area, through so-called buffer zones of five and up to ten metres.

The amount of use and size seem to make a difference. However, it is difficult to understand for now how any checks will take place and their complexity it does not give hope for a practical application of the protocols. However, Member States such as Italy will have room for maneuver to prevent its use if they want, given that the issuing of authorizations for use will be national as will the conditions of use.

The American verdict on glyphosate is the fourth defeat for Bayer. Even if the story seems to fluctuate even in the courts. The company was also found not liable to plaintiffs in nine trials. In early November, Union Investment, one of Bayer’s top 10 shareholders, called on the company to consider engaging with plaintiffs to resolve other cases.

Bayer’s opposition to the latest US verdict is certain and punitive damages could be reduced on appeal. It should be remembered that among international bodies only IARC, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, has classified glyphosate as a “probable carcinogen”.

