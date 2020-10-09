Glyphosate will remain authorized, for the time being, where non-chemical alternatives are not possible in the short term.

ANSES, the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety, draws up on Friday, October 9 the list of crops for which it will no longer be possible to use glyphosate from 2021. The agency launched in November 2018 an evaluation of non-chemical alternatives to this herbicide. This assessment, which franceinfo was able to obtain, is published on Friday.

It is revealed three years after Emmanuel Macron’s promise to ban the herbicide in three years, unless there are no possible alternatives. In November 2017, the head of state asked the government “to take the necessary steps so that the use of glyphosate is prohibited in France as soon as alternatives have been found, and at the latest in three years”.

The Agency has identified situations where glyphosate can be replaced by alternatives. This is the case of mechanical weeding practiced between the rows of vines and fruit trees, or even the use of grassed areas. In the case of large crops, plowing between two annual crop cycles eliminates the need for chemical weedkillers.

The use of glyphosate will therefore no longer be possible between the rows of vines, orchards, or in major crops such as rapeseed or sunflower when farmers plow their fields. Herbicide is also prohibited in the forest to devitalize a tree stump.

Conversely, there are areas where technical dead ends remain where no alternative can meet the needs of professionals in the short term. This is the case with vines on stony soils, when they serve as rootstocks or if they are too sloping to pass a tractor.

In arboriculture, producers of nuts, cider apples and hazelnuts can continue to weed with glyphosate. It will be the same for red fruit producers. For other orchards, the herbicide will only be possible at the foot of the row of trees.

In the forest, glyphosate is authorized for maintenance only during stand establishment, as well as for forest nurseries and seed orchards.

These guidelines will really reduce the use of glyphosate for the grapevine. Because ANSES does not intend to restrict only uses. It will also restrict the maximum authorized doses from 60 to 80% compared to the current dose depending on the crop. On the other hand, it will be less visible for arable crops because, on average, farmers use much less than they are entitled to. The maximum dose will drop from 2,800 grams per year per hectare to 1,080 grams. But they already use an average of only 824 grams.

It is therefore difficult to know if this will really reduce the 8,500 tonnes of glyphosate purchased by farmers in 2018. But for ANSES, as for the government, the idea is to avoid what is happening at the moment with neonicotinoids: ban a substance to reverse this ban barely four years later. We therefore keep a long list of exceptions, with all the difficulty then of its interpretation and control on the ground.

The conclusions of this comparative evaluation are now taken into account by ANSES when renewing or granting marketing authorizations for glyphosate-based products. On September 30, ANSES announced the renewal of three products and two new marketing authorizations. Four decisions to withdraw or refuse to place on the market were also notified. “This limitation of the conditions of use and the doses per hectare will contribute to reducing from 2021 the quantities of glyphosate used in France”, concludes ANSES.